Brightcove adds SDKs for Roku, Samsung, LG smart TV platforms

Brightcove has announced the launch of its new player platforms for Roku, Samsung and LG smart TVs.

The launch of the new software development kits has unlocked advanced features within Brightcove’s industry-leading player framework, including content protection, monetization and analytics reporting capabilities.

Designed to reduce the cost and speed of high-quality app development, media companies can more effectively target the connected TV platforms fueling media growth while delivering a consistent, engaging premium viewer experience.

“Brightcove is committed to helping media companies deliver engaging and world-class reliable streaming experiences while reducing the costs traditionally associated with launching and running an OTT service,” said Scott Levine, chief product officer at Brightcove, in a statement. “Our comprehensive platform enables media companies to benefit from out-of-the-box functionality and deliver premium app experiences with features previously only available in bespoke custom app development — at a fraction of the cost. ”

Brightcove developed the SDKs with advertising needs in mind, supporting client-side and server-side ad insertion and integrating them with digital advertising partners. Brightcove’s Roku SDK also complies with the Roku Advertising Framework, facilitating the certification process for customers.

Brightcove’s Smart TV SDKs improve media handling and offer sophisticated content security capabilities, including multi-format DRM support, playback rights restrictions and HDCP fallback, seamlessly enabling secure delivery of premium content across all platforms.

Brightcove’s industry-leading insights solutions also come pre-integrated.

These insights, driven by the usage of the Smart TV SDKs, allow media companies to optimize ad breaks, improve player performance, identify content performance trends, pinpoint the cause of streaming quality issues, and measure impacts on viewer engagement, all to inform and enrich content, monetization and distribution strategies.

The smart TV SDKs automatically collect and report the session details impacting viewer satisfaction at scale, providing a clearer picture of overall streaming service performance and ensuring better viewer experiences.

In concert with the launch of the Smart TV SDKs, Brightcove has brought together a collection of the best video app developers to deliver options for media companies looking to meet viewers wherever they are. Partners include:

Accedo: A global video solutions provider powering some of the world’s most impactful and engaging video-centric experiences. Accedo offers quick launch and simplified management with their Accedo One platform, or fully customizable solutions for companies looking to truly differentiate their video app experiences.

Applicaster: Works wiht content owners, OTT providers, and publishers connect with their audiences and drive business performance. The company’s Zapp platform is the industry’s most innovative no/low-code app management platform designed to give businesses the control, agility, and data they need to grow.

Appsfactory: European digital agency boasting an illustrious 14-year history of crafting and deploying successful digital products and solutions.

Arx.net/SoEasyTV: An established OTT applications provider that has developed and maintains multiple tailor-made OTT applications for large pay TV service providers that support all platforms and operate with different video backend platforms. SoEasyTV OTT applications are a white-label solution that provides powerful functionalities, flexibility and a common user experience across all connected devices.

Enveu: An end-to-end OTT technology solutions provider to build, launch, manage and grow a video streaming business across 12+ platforms, dedicated to helping media publishers and content creators.

Pulselive: A digital partner to some of the biggest names in sports, creating and powering digital experiences that engage millions of sports fans every day via digital products, including websites, mobile applications and emerging technologies.

Spyrosoft BSG: Formerly known as Better Software Group, Syprosoft is revolutionizing digital media consumption by offering modern solutions tailored to the needs of content distributors such as broadcasters, media agencies, telecommunications companies and sports organizations.

Robosoft Technologies: A proven digital transformation partner with a track record of crafting 10+ leading OTT streaming platforms enjoyed by millions across the globe.

TV2Z: A global supplier of premium cloud-based OTT services that builds and launches streaming solutions across multiple devices and operators.

The smart TV SDKs add to Brightcove’s already leading players (which currently service ​​web, Android, Android TV, Fire TV, iOS, iPad OS and tvOS platforms) to propel media companies to be able to meet their audiences on any device.