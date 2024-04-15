Frezzi unveils SunLight 2, high-output lighting companion for ENG and broadcast production

Frezzi Energy Systems, a leading provider of innovative lighting solutions for broadcast professionals, introduced the SunLight 2 Portable Field Light at the 2024 NAB Show, Booth C7744. Engineered to meet the demanding needs of news, sports, and field production, the SunLight 2 sets a new standard for performance, versatility, and reliability.

Equipped with four high-powered LED elements, the SunLight 2 delivers exceptional brightness, matching the output of an 800W HMI light. Its peak brightness and minimal weight at 6.5 lbs make it the brightest and lightest in its size and power class, providing broadcast professionals with unparalleled illumination capabilities. With a smooth native 30º beam angle, the SunLight 2 ensures consistent and uniform lighting for every shot.

Key features of the SunLight 2 include:

Versatile Power Options: The SunLight 2 can be operated with just two broadcast batteries, providing DC operability for flexibility in the field. Alternatively, it can be powered using an AC Power Supply, offering versatility and convenience for various production scenarios.

Built to Endure: Weather-proof and ruggedized, the SunLight 2 is designed to withstand the harshest conditions, ensuring reliability and performance in any environment.

Effortless Setup and Breakdown: With a design prioritizing speed and efficiency, the SunLight 2 allows for swift setup and breakdown, streamlining the production workflow and saving valuable time on set.

Cool Performance: The SunLight 2 operates with heat-free performance, eliminating concerns about handling and waiting for cool-down periods before packing up.

Color Accuracy: With a high CRI of 94 at 5500K, the SunLight 2 ensures true-to-life visuals, producing vibrant and authentic content with exceptional color accuracy.

Efficient Power Consumption: Despite its potency, the SunLight 2 operates at just 220 Watts, providing exceptional output while minimizing power consumption.

Ultra-Light Design: Weighing in at a mere 6.5 pounds, the SunLight 2 offers unparalleled performance without compromising on mobility, making it the perfect lighting companion for on-the-go productions.

Customizable Lighting: Tailor your illumination with a range of available accessories, including barn doors, soft-boxes, diffusion/spreader panels, and CTO modifiers, allowing for precise control over the lighting environment.

Full AC/DC Kits: Available complete with SunLight 2, Stand, AC Power, DC Power, Batteries, Charger, Stands and Accessories in a compact weather-proof travel case.

“We are thrilled to introduce the SunLight 2 at NAB 2024,” said Kevin Crawford, COO at Frezzi Energy Systems. “With its higher brightness and same power consumption of the original SunLight it represents the next evolution in portable field lighting, providing news and broadcast professionals with the lighting fixture they need to achieve outstanding results in outdoor daylight production scenarios.”