Grass Valley releases updates to Framelight X for NAB Show

Grass Valley is showcasing significant improvements to its Framelight X SaaS asset management solution at NAB Show 2024.

These upgrades make it easier to record, manage, edit, find and deliver content more quickly and efficiently.

Framelight X is a next-generation federated asset management system — running as a native SaaS application within GV AMPP on-premises or in the cloud.

Demos of the updated technology are available at Booth C2308.

Framelight X ingests virtually any digital video format and allows users to use internal editing in its HTML5 editor, or export for connected craft editing in Edius or Adobe Premiere. It provides remote working within seconds of a live recording starting, and enables the generation of higher revenues per asset by consolidating content into a single, global asset management system that enables content sharing, avoiding duplication of effort.

“We’ve now added AI support via AWS Rekognition, which can analyze millions of images, including streaming and stored videos, within seconds. This not only makes it easier for our customers to find the appropriate content for their projects, but also provides the capability for (third) parties to interrogate our database via an API and return content based on their search. For example, it will find all the clips with the white house, or mountains, or happy faces etc,” said Damon Hawkins, director of production, said in a statement.

Framelight X, in addition to AWS Glacier and Google Cloud Platform, now supports Oracle’s Diva content storage management, which many Grass Valley Stratus system owners use, and GV sQ owners can now index their sQ content and render it alongside other native Framelight X content and other file-based assets.

The system can also playout clips based on MOS running orders from newsroom computer systems, control upstream routers and show the source clip name by simply hovering the cursor over the clip.

In short, Framelight X, with all its updates and additions, enables customers to increase their yield per asset by federating content into a single, global asset management system that boosts content sharing and reduces duplication.