Roxi demos interactive local TV news channel powered by NextGen TV at NAB Show 2024

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Sinclair Broadcast Group has partnered with Roxi to launch a demo of what it calls the first-ever interactive TV news channel.

Powered by Roxi’s FastStream technology, 3 News Interactive Las Vegas has all the interactive features of a downloadable TV app without the need to download or launch an app on the TV, all delivered via over-the-air broadcast signals using NextGen TV.

Unlike traditional TV news broadcasts, the demo of the new interactive local TV news channel always starts at the beginning of the program with the latest headlines, no matter when a viewer tunes in.

Viewers can skip any segment of the news or jump directly to headlines, national news, local news, investigative and local weather segments, a style that Roxi compares to TikTok and other short-form video apps.

Content for the demo is being provided by KSNV in Las Vegas as well as Sinclair’s The National Desk offering.

“This is the world’s first interactive local TV news channel, which was delivered in partnership with Sinclair on NextGen TV, and it represents the future of local TV news. With our FastStream technology, we’ve created the first Local TV News Channel that’s made for the TikTok generation,” said Rob Lewis, Roxi CEO said in a statement.

“This new FastStream powered local TV News experience showcases the full interactive capabilities of NextGen TV and shows how broadcasters can deliver exciting new services into homes across the U.S.,” said Skip Flenniken, Sinclair’s vice president and general manager of technology business development, in the statement.

Roxi will host private previews of 3 News Interactive Las Vegas during the NAB Show in Las Vegas, starting April 14, 2024, at the Roxi booth (W4015).

Advertisement