Scripps News hires former GOP governor, presidential candidate as analyst

Scripps News has tapped former Republican presidential candidate and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson to serve as a political analyst for the network. He made his debut on Monday, April 22.

Hutchinson, who served as Arkansas’ governor from 2015 to 2023, has appeared on all major national news shows and is a frequent speaker on college campuses.

Hutchinson will join Scripps News every Monday on “The Race,” which airs weekdays at 6 p.m. eastern. “The Race” talks with viewers in communities across the country about how politics and the 2024 campaigns are impacting their everyday lives. The show provides a fact-based perspective on where each political party stands and how decisions affect voters.

“I am excited to be part of the Scripps News team as we head into one of the most consequential elections in history,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “Scripps News is committed to balance in its coverage of politics, and that is what America needs at this critical moment.”

Hutchinson’s career in public service began when President Ronald Reagan appointed him as the youngest U.S. Attorney in the nation for the Western District of Arkansas. In 1996, he won the first of three consecutive terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. During Hutchinson’s third term in Congress, President George W. Bush appointed him to serve as administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration and later as the nation’s first Undersecretary of Homeland Security for Border Protection.

Hutchinson’s experience has established him as a subject matter resource in areas of trade, energy and national security. He’s been invited to the White House numerous times to participate in discussions regarding healthcare, Medicaid and education issues facing the nation.