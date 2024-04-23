DirecTV adds seven streaming channels

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

DirecTV has inked a deal with Scripps Networks and Cineverse to add seven new channels to its streaming lineups.

The deal adds Scripps’ Court TV and Scripps News starting April 23, 2024.

Cineverse networks added are The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics, Dove Channel, MeatEater TV and Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan.

The Cineverse agreement also includes over 4,000 hours of on-demand programming from its various brands.

All channels are included in the “Entertainment” tier and above for streaming subscribers or traditional satellite viewers via the DirecTV app.

DirecTV already offers Cineverse’s EntrepreneurTV, ScreamBox TV, So…Real, The Lone, Star Channel, Real Madrid Channel, The Film Detective, RetroCrush, AsianCrush, Midnight Pulp, and Sid & Marty Krofft Channel. For kids, DirecTV offers 9 Stories Garfield and Friends and Barney channels.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Advertisement