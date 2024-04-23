Telemundo promotes VP to manage news operations at two additional Florida stations

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Telemundo has promoted the vice president of news for its Orlando station to also lead the newsrooms at stations in Tampa and Ft. Myers, Florida.

Miguelangel Lopez has been named regional vice president for the station group. He currently works at WTMO in Orlando and will add responsibility for WRMD in Tampa and WWDT in Ft. Myers.

Lopez will continue to report to Jose Suarez, president and general manager of the same three stations.

“Miguelangel’s expanded responsibilities reflect his proven leadership, immense experience in news and original content, and dedication to journalistic excellence,” Suarez said in a statement. “We are fortunate to have talented and committed newsroom professionals across the stations, and excited to have Miguelangel in position to lead them to continued growth and success to best-serve our diverse communities.”

Lopez has spent 25 years working in Spanish-language media.

He has been part of Telemundo Station Group and Telemundo network for 18 years and has worked in a variety of positions, including on-air and production.

He has been in charge of WTMO’s news operation since 2021. He was previously news director and executive producer at KTLM in McAllen, Texas, a Telemundo affiliate.

Lopez has experience working on-air as a reporter at the Telemundo station in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He was also a producer there.

