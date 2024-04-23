NAB inks deal to keep Curtis LeGeyt in top role through 2029

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him at the helm of NAB through 2029, NAB Joint Board Chair Perry Sook announced April 23, 2024.

LeGeyt has been with NAB for over a decade, demonstrating exceptional leadership on behalf of America’s radio and television broadcasters.

Terms of the new agreement were not immediately available.

According to the NAB’s 2022 tax filings required for all non-profits, LeGeyt was paid $2,196,581 that year with an additional $33,362 in other compensation. NAB spent $5,855,155 in executive compensation that year, representing 9.2% of its expenses.

The organization had $57.1 million in revenue that year on top of $63.8 million in expenses, creating net income of negative $6.7 million.

“NAB and its members are thrilled to have Curtis LeGeyt leading our advocacy efforts in Washington and delighted about his contract extension,” said Sook, Chairman and CEO of Nexstar Media Group, in a statement. “Curtis has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic thinking and an unwavering dedication to the future of broadcasting, ensuring NAB remains at the forefront of innovation. We are confident in his ability to drive continued success for NAB and its members.”

“I am deeply honored to be entrusted with the leadership of NAB,” said LeGeyt. “Representing the broadcast television and radio stations that unite our communities during this transformative period in media is a privilege. The growing importance of our stations in delivering news and information Americans can trust drives my commitment to this vital industry. I am grateful for the faith placed in me by the NAB Board of Directors and our members, and I am committed to an innovation agenda that allows local TV and radio to thrive well into the future for the betterment of our communities.”

During LeGeyt’s tenure as president and CEO, the organization has successfully advocated for policies that level the playing field with big tech, enable access to AM radio in the automobile, prevent a new radio performance fee and further the deployment of ATSC 3.0.

Advertisement

Additionally, NAB achieved a significant reduction in broadcast regulatory fees for local stations and successfully litigated for the Federal Communications Commission to provide a meaningful review of broadcast ownership rules.

LeGeyt has also provided steady leadership and strategic direction for the revitalization of NAB Show in the post-COVID era. This successful event, which took place last week in Las Vegas, Nev., is synonymous with innovation in broadcasting and is the world’s largest media and entertainment conference. Strong revenue from NAB Show and its marquee events, combined with support from association members, has contributed to NAB’s fiscal health and long-term security.