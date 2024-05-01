Longtime Seattle anchor retiring in June

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

A Seattle news anchor is set to retire after nearly 40 years in television.

Eric Johnson, who has been with KOMO since 1993. When he joined KOMO, he turned down offers from the two other “big three” affiliated stations in the market, KING and KIRO, according to the station’s website.

Johnson has been in local TV for 39 years, starting his career at KTVB in Boise, Idaho. After working at another station in the market, KBCI, now KBOI, he moved to KREM in Spokane, Washington, which is in the region he grew up in. He also worked at KGW in Portland, Oregon.

Originally a sports reporter and anchor, Johnson eventually made the switch to news in 2006.

He created the segment “Eric’s Little Heroes,” now known as just “Eric’s Heroes,” and worked on multiple documentaries for the station.

Johnson’s last day in June 6, 2024.