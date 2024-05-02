‘Spulu’ JV names head of communications

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The sports streaming joint venture between Disney, Fox Corp. and Warner Bros. Discovery has named Jessica Casano-Antonellis as its head of communications.

Casano-Antonellis joins the yet-to-be-named JV (sometimes referred to as “Spulu”) from SiriusXM.

“Jessica’s extensive experience in the direct-to-consumer streaming space makes her the perfect fit for this role,” said JV CEO Pete Distad in a statement. “Her track record of navigating complex global launches and leading transformational narratives for notable brands positions her as a trusted advisor as we embark on this exciting journey.”

“It’s a privilege to join Pete at this stage in the joint venture’s development and to be part of building something destined to delight sports fans. It’s rare to get the opportunity to come in at the ground floor, and I can’t wait to get to work bringing the new streaming service to market this fall,” Casano-Antonellis is quoted as saying in the same release.

She has previous experience as vice president of communications for Disney+ and Hulu. She also worked at Vimeo.

The joint venture, which will include the linear streams of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, SECN, ACCN, ABC, Fox, FS1, FS2, BTN, TNT, TBS and truTV, has not announced a price yet. It is expected to launch sometime in the fall of 2024, though it has already sparked antitrust concerns and a lawsuit from Fubo.

As head of comms, Casano-Antonellis will likely play a key role in helping to introduce whatever name is selected. She will likely play a key role in helping shape messaging about the brand’s launch as well as key announcements such as pricing, debut date and the start of the service itself.

