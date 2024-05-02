TF1 chooses Broadpeak to power targeted advertising for new video streaming service

Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, announced today that French TV network TF1 is powering targeted ad insertion on its TF1+ streaming service with Broadpeak’s broadpeak.io Dynamic Ad Insertion service. TF1+ represents the first live addressable TV service monetized at the spot level using server-side technology (SSAI) from Broadpeak, marking a significant monetization milestone in the video streaming industry.

“We are excited to collaborate with Broadpeak and revolutionize targeted advertising on our TF1+ streaming service,” said Francois Xavier Pierrel, chief data and ad-tech officer at TF1. “By harnessing the power of Broadpeak’s advanced SSAI technology, we can deliver personalized advertisements to audiences at scale, boosting our monetization and creating a more engaging and immersive streaming experience.”

Thanks to collaboration between the TF1 teams, led by Adel Abdel Razik, senior product manager ad-tech at TF1, and the Broadpeak team, TF1 will be able to use the broadpeak.io Spot2Spot feature, a unique SSAI-based spot level ad replacement service for live video streaming, comprehensive ad tracking, and ad impression analytics to ensure optimal ad monetization. The Spot2Spot capability is a game changer for publishers who want to better monetize live addressable TV and sell digital inventory in a fully controlled way.

TF1 is also simultaneously running the Broadpeak BPK SmartLlib SDK on players to benefit from IAB Open Measurement certified ad tracking. Broadpeak’s ad tracking functionality ensures compliance with Total Video measurement requirements, providing advertisers and agencies with trusted data for effective campaign management. By providing a seamless transition between live video and advertisements, Broadpeak’s SSAI technology ensures an outstanding streaming experience for viewers.

“We are proud to partner with the renowned broadcaster TF1 to drive innovation in the video streaming space,” said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. “Our SSAI-based solution empowers TF1 to deliver the most relevant ads to viewers within live advertising breaks, unlocking new revenue streams.”

While most targeted ad technologies are limited to full ad break replacement, broadpeak.io enables specific spots to be replaced within the ad break, improving the value for the targeted audience and reducing costs for video service providers. As a hybrid server and client-side solution, broadpeak.io provides publishers with full control of their inventory when moving from linear broadcast to digital streaming. The SaaS solution is easy to implement and use, providing TF1 with the required agility to support new addressable TV advancements in the future.