ABC announces summer 2024 schedule

By Michael P. Hill

ABC has released its summer 2024 schedule, including premiere dates for returning favorites such as “The Bachelorette” and “Celebrity Family Feud.”

  • “The Bachelorette” returns for Season 21 Monday, July 8, 2024, at 8 p.m. Jenn Tran is serving as this season’s bachelorette. 
  • “Celebrity Family Feud” hosted by Steve Harvey starts Season 10 July 9, 2024, at 9 p.m.
  • Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” is starting July 10, 2024, with an updated format that includes two celebrities teamed up to try to win money for charity.
  • Judge Steve Harvey” returns July 16, 2024.
  • Claim to Fame” with Kevin and Franklin Jonas will start its third season July 10 as well.
  • Press Your Luck” launches a new season July 18, 2024.
  • The network is adding “Lucky 13” with Shaquille O’Neal and Gina Rodriguez July 18.

In addition, the network is using the final episode of the “Jeopardy! Masters” primetime tournament as a kickoff to the summer season on May 22, 2024. It will also feature a run of “Inside Out” on June 2, 2024.

Also planned is a special in honor of the 50th anniversary of “Family Feud” on June 2, titled “Decades of Laughs.”

tags

, , , , , , , ,

categories

Broadcast Industry News, Networks, TV News