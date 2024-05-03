ABC announces summer 2024 schedule

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ABC has released its summer 2024 schedule, including premiere dates for returning favorites such as “The Bachelorette” and “Celebrity Family Feud.”

“The Bachelorette” returns for Season 21 Monday, July 8, 2024, at 8 p.m. Jenn Tran is serving as this season’s bachelorette.

“Celebrity Family Feud” hosted by Steve Harvey starts Season 10 July 9, 2024, at 9 p.m.

“Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” is starting July 10, 2024, with an updated format that includes two celebrities teamed up to try to win money for charity.

“Judge Steve Harvey” returns July 16, 2024.

“Claim to Fame” with Kevin and Franklin Jonas will start its third season July 10 as well.

“Press Your Luck” launches a new season July 18, 2024.

The network is adding “Lucky 13” with Shaquille O’Neal and Gina Rodriguez July 18.

In addition, the network is using the final episode of the “Jeopardy! Masters” primetime tournament as a kickoff to the summer season on May 22, 2024. It will also feature a run of “Inside Out” on June 2, 2024.

Also planned is a special in honor of the 50th anniversary of “Family Feud” on June 2, titled “Decades of Laughs.”