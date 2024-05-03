Calrec scoops third Argo win with NAB Show Product of the Year 2024 Award for tailored version of Argo S

Calrec’s flexible approach to customer service has been recognized with a third award for the Argo range.

The development of a specially tailored variant of Argo S is now an Audio Production, Processing and Networking winner in the NAB Show Product of the Year 2024 Awards. This official awards program recognizes some of the most significant and promising new products and technologies showcased by exhibitors.

Highlighted at NAB Show 2024, this Argo S variant is a direct response to the industry’s need for a super-compact mixing solution, suitable for even the tightest of OB installations and where line-of-sight and weight considerations are a key design factor.

“We’re absolutely delighted to win this NAB Show Product of the Year 2024 Award for this Argo variant. One of our guiding principles is to provide optimum flexibility when it comes to both product design and specific customer requirements. We’re very happy to work with customers to create tailored solutions, both from a hardware and software perspective, as this new Argo variant clearly shows,” said Dave Letson, vice president of sales at Calrec in a statement. “With the Argo range winning an NAB Show Product of the Year Award last year along with a Media & Entertainment Best in Market Awards 2022, we’re very happy to see our design philosophy validated by customers and the industry at large.”

This variant combines the meter-bridge and touch UI into a single row of displays, with users able to switch between mixer UI and full meters on any section, on-the-fly, ensuring the user interface is both familiar and easy to drive, while providing a compact solution. The new variant of Argo S is extremely versatile, allowing customers to mount other equipment, like their video monitors, in a lower position and/or allows for more open line-of sight over the surface.

It maintains Argo’s everything-from-everywhere ethos of flexibility, customization, ergonomics, resilience, and multi-user workflows in a form factor that will fit in the tightest of environments, or as a drop-in replacement for smaller consoles. As with its larger Argo siblings, each 12-fader wide section is fully independent in terms of processing capabilities, path control access, power supplies and connectivity, meaning there’s no reliance on any individual section. It’s powered by ImPulse1, a compact 1U solution with an optional second core for redundancy. ImPulse1 has been designed to suit the needs of small to medium single mixer applications and is offered with an all-new DSP license of 128 to 384 input channels without compromising its ST2110 capability.

Dave Letson, Vice President of Sales at Calrec added, “We work incredibly closely with our partners and customers around the world and never has it been clearer that a one-size-fits-all approach does not work. Argo has been designed from the ground up to be the console that each customer needs it to be and this new variant extends this approach. Argo’s modularity and extremely configurable GUI is crucial in providing this flexibility.”

NAB Show Product of the Year Award Winners were selected by a panel of industry experts in 15 categories and announced in a live awards ceremony at NAB Show on April 16. To be eligible for an award, nominated products had to come from companies exhibiting at the 2024 NAB Show and be delivered within the 2024 calendar year.

