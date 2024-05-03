Hollyland Technology announces Pyro series of video transmitters

Hollyland just launched its newest series of video transmitters, the Pyro series. The first product of the line is the Pyro H.

The Pyro H offers enhanced monitoring stability and collaboration on set. It is perfect for diverse applications, such as film production, commercial filming, live event filming, ENG/EFP applications, and more.

Equipped with more functions and capabilities than ever before

With self-developed 2.4 GHz & 5 GHz dual-band technology, the Pyro H features a stable transmission range of up to 1,300ft (400m). It achieves a minimal transmission latency of 60ms thanks to upgraded chips and optimized video encoding/decoding algorithms. The Pyro H gives more flexibility when extra monitoring needs arise on set.

The Pyro H’s one transmitter can connect with four receivers with stable signals. The crew individuals at different locations will receive and monitor the real-time shooting view wherever they are. You can select the Smooth Mode or HD Mode depending on your specific needs. Smooth Mode is ideal for maintaining stability over long distances, while HD Mode prioritizes high-definition image quality.

The Pyro H provides better wireless transmission stability, as well as a more user-friendly experience. When it powers up, it automatically chooses a high-quality frequency channel, and users can activate the smart channel scan function to receive real-time feedback on the frequency status.

Unparalleled convenience and enhanced user experience

The Pyro H isn’t just built for performance; it’s also crafted for ease of use. The transmitter has an HDMI input and a loopout port that allow it to send signals to multiple receivers simultaneously while also facilitating real-time on-set monitoring. The Pyro H also offers a range of power options, such as USB-C power supply, standard DC power, or an NP-F battery.

The Pyro H has advanced preset grouping and pairing features to help users set it up easily and quickly. This saves valuable time on set by eliminating the need for frequent manual configuration of transmitters and receivers.

Moreover, the UVC streaming function makes it connect directly with computers and other devices without the need for capture cards or complicated software installations. This plug-and-play capability is especially beneficial for users involved in live streaming or video conferencing who need fast and reliable setup options.

Superior video transmission quality

The Pyro H has the ability to wirelessly transmit high-resolution video in various formats, including 4K at 25, 24, and 30 frames per second, as well as Full HD 1080p at 50, 59.94, and 60 frames per second. With its capability to handle 4K, the Pyro H provides footage with exceptional clarity, detail, and realism.

Availability and pricing

The Pyro H is priced at $479 in North America.