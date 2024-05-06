Al Roker, Wendy McMahon among ‘giants of broadcasting’ honorees this year
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation has announced its picks for the 2024 Giants of Broadcasting and Electronic Arts honor.
This year’s class of winners includes:
- Al Roker, “Today” weather and feature anchor
- Christine Baranski, actress, “The Good Fight” and “‘Bridgerton”
- Mike McVay, president of McVay Media
- Patsy Smullin, president and owner of California Oregon Broadcasting Inc.
- Steve Jones, president and CEO of Skyview Networks
- Stephen A. Smith, ESPN
- Wendy McMahon, CEO and president of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures
The awards will be given out Nov. 12, 2024, in New York City.
The LAB works to ensure the preservation and dissemination of the history and tradition of broadcasting, reflecting its people, policies, programming and the indispensable part it plays in the nation’s culture, according to its website.
It is run by the University Libraries of the University of Maryland and housed at the school’s campus in College Park, Maryland.
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
tags
Al Roker, CBS Media Ventures, CBS News and Stations, Christine Baranski, Library of American Broadcasting Foundation, Wendy McMahon
categories
Broadcast Industry News, People