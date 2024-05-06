Al Roker, Wendy McMahon among ‘giants of broadcasting’ honorees this year

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation has announced its picks for the 2024 Giants of Broadcasting and Electronic Arts honor.

This year’s class of winners includes:

The awards will be given out Nov. 12, 2024, in New York City.

The LAB works to ensure the preservation and dissemination of the history and tradition of broadcasting, reflecting its people, policies, programming and the indispensable part it plays in the nation’s culture, according to its website.

It is run by the University Libraries of the University of Maryland and housed at the school’s campus in College Park, Maryland.