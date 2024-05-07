CBS sets summer 2024 premieres, specials

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CBS has announced premiere dates for its summer 2024 series along with a slate of special programming.

The summer lineup launches with the network debut of “Tulsa King” Sunday, July 14, 2024. The show originally appeared on Paramount+.

Wednesdays start with “Let’s Make a Deal Primetime” starting Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. “Big Brother” Season 26 will occupy the 9 p.m. slot starting July 17, 2024, with “The Real CSI: Miami,” a true crime series, starting June 26, 2024 (CBS canceled “CSI: Vegas” earlier in 2024, so this series will be the only part of the once-dominant franchise still in active production).

CBS is also planning a collection of one-off specials.

“Greatest @Home Videos: Father’s Day Edition” with Cedric the Entertainer will air June 26 at 10 p.m.

CBS’s telecast of the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air Friday, June 7, 2024, at 8 p.m., with The 77th Annual Tony Awards slated for Sunday, June 16, 2024, at 8 p.m.

“Tulsa King”: The hit Paramount+ original series follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet. The first season of the series also stars Andrea Savage (“I’m Sorry”), Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley”), Max Casella (“The Tender Bar”), Domenick Lombardozzi (“The Irishman”), Vincent Piazza (“Boardwalk Empire”), Jay Will (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), A.C. Peterson (“Superman & Lois”) with Garrett Hedlund (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) and Dana Delany (“Body of Proof”). Click HERE for more information.

“Big Brother” starts with a two-night premiere July 17 and 18, 2024. A group of all-new houseguests moves into the Big Brother House. Expect the unexpected this summer with a season full of twists and turns. Following its special two-night premiere, the series will air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays (9:00 p.m.), featuring the live evictions. Julie Chen Moonves returns as host. Paramount+ subscribers and Pluto TV viewers will also have access to live feeds.

“The Real CSI: Miami”: Jerry Bruckheimer, Anthony Zuiker and the minds behind the CSI scripted television franchise bring viewers this new true-crime series. Each episode features gripping real-life crime cases and the cutting-edge forensic science used to solve them. The show highlights that at the heart of every story there’s a victim and a family seeking justice. The series is produced by JBTV and Magical Elves.

“Let’s Make a Deal Primetime” returns with original episodes including “Ultimate Zonk Redemption,” where former contestants who were “zonked” return to vindicate their losses; and “Otter Chaos,” where for the first time, the “Big Deal” includes every car featured in the episode. This season the show celebrated its 60th broadcast anniversary and Wayne Brady’s 15th anniversary as host. The cast also includes announcer Jonathan Mangum, model Tiffany Coyne and musician Cat Gray.

The rest of the CBS summer schedule will be filled with encores of its other shows, sports and other offerings.

Advertisement