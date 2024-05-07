Cobalt Digital announces presence at trio of trade shows in May

Hot on the heels of a successful NAB Show where Cobalt Digital won 2 Product of the Year awards from NAB, and a Best of Show from TV Technology, the company will demonstrate its continued support of its international customer base by exhibiting at three geographically diverse trade shows in May. Starting mid-month, Cobalt, a designer, and manufacturer of award-winning edge devices for live video production and master control, and a founding partner in the openGear, will be engaging with attendees at the Media Production & Technology Show (MPTS) in the UK, CABSAT in Dubai, and BroadcastAsia in Singapore.

“Cobalt’s international presence has been increasing steadily year-after-year,” says Suzana Brady, SVP of worldwide sales and marketing. “We have a phenomenal sales team dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of our global customer base supported by our amazing engineers who ensure solutions are optimized for each market. Cobalt’s product roadmap has always been based on our customers’ individual needs, and we’ll be exhibiting tools at each of these events that keep them competitive in their regions today and prepare them to meet an evolving technical landscape in the future.”

Cobalt Digital will present signal processing solutions from its extensive lineup that address the differing pain points and timelines broadcasters and media companies are challenged with in their marketplace. Highlights include a mix of openGear cards and non-openGear form factor products developed to support the formats and protocols adapted in each region. Select solutions will be showcased from Cobalt’s Pacific encoder/decoder series, Sapphire converters, Wave routers and control panels, Indigo gateway to ST 2110, and Aria Dante embedders/de-embedders.

Cobalt team members will also be available to explain every product’s place in the broadcast eco-system, its unique feature set, the benefits it provides, and how each product aligns with the broadcasters’ individual ambitions to get closer to ATSC 3.0 and an IP infrastructure.