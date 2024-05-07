Paramount+ gives ‘NCIS’ spinoff a name

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Paramount+ has decided on an official name for its “NCIS” spinoff — and it puts the two leads’ first names front and center.

“NCIS: Tony and Ziva” will stream on Paramount+. The streamer has not confirmed a premiere date.

The show features Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo, who both were part of the “NCIS” flagship, reprising their roles as the aforementioned Tony and Ziva.

The the story picks up after the two were reunited in Paris after Ziva, who was believed to be dead, resurfaced alive. In the new series, Tony is running a security company that is attacked by unknown forces, sending Tony, Ziva and their daughter Tali, fleeing across Europe to uncover the truth behind the mystery.

Prior to the May 2024 announcement of the show’s official title, “NCIS: Europe” and “NCIS: Trust No One” were bandied around as possible names.

The NCIS franchise has grown extensively since the mother show debuted in 2003 as a spinoff of “JAG.”

“NCIS: Los Angeles” ran for 14 seasons, “NCIS: New Orleans” for seven and “NCIS: Hawaiʻi” for three.

“NCIS: Sydney,” which is produced by an Australian team, is set for a second season on CBS, Paramount+ and Network 10 in the Australia and was picked up by CBS in late 2023 as a way to provide fresh programming during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike.

CBS is also planning “NCIS: Origins,” a prequel centered around the character Leroy Jethro Gibbs and set in 1991.

The original “NCIS” has been renewed for a 24th season on CBS set to debut in the fall of 2024.

The legacy of the show is similar to another CBS franchise, “CSI.” The latest incarnation of that show, “CSI: Vegas,” which is considered a revival of the original “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” that aired from 2000 to 2015. There have also been separate shows set in Miami and New York as well as a cyber-crimes themed one set in Washington, D.C.

All of these shows have been canceled, with “CSI: Vegas” ending this season.

The franchise will live on in a true-crime series called “The Real CSI: Miami, which will debut in the summer of 2024.

CBS also carries Dick Wolf’s “FBI” franchise, including a true-crime spinoff. NBC caries Wolf’s “Chicago” and “Law & Order” franchises that take part in the same universe.

Combined, these franchises could arguably be considered some of the most successful drama brands in TV history.