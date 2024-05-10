L.A. entertainment reporter Sam Rubin dies at 65

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

A longtime entertainment reporter at KTLA in Los Angeles died Friday, May 10, 2024, from a heart attack, TMZ reports.

Sam Rubin, 65, who joined “KTLA Morning News” in 1991, provided entertainment reports for the station.

He was reportedly rushed to UCLA West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles after being stricken ill at home.

In addition to his KTLA duties, Rubin also reports on Hollywood news for ITV and owns a production company called SRE, which has over 200 hours of credits to its name. Rubin hosts its “Live From the Academy Awards” broadcast (SRE produces similar shows for other major awards shows) and also hosts a talk show called “Hollywood Uncensored with Sam Rubin.”

He has won multiple Emmys and Golden Mike Awards, among numerous other honors from community and industry groups.

Rubin is survived by his wife and four children.