Denver reporter dies at 74

A longtime reporter for KCNC in Denver, Colorado, has died.

Rick Sallinger, 74, died of natural causes, according to the station, which is owned by CBS. He had been with the station around 30 years.

After joining the station in 1993, Sallinger covered a variety of stories, including the Oklahoma City bombing trial, the Columbine High School shooting, the murder of JonBenet Ramsey and the Aurora, Colorado, movie theater shooting.

He contributed to both the station and network, with his work appearing on multiple network broadcasts.

His death was covered on the “CBS Evening News” May 9, 2024.

Sallinger was also an award-winning investigative reporter.

Prior to KCNC, he worked at WRTV in Indianapolis, Indiana, KUSA in Denver and WMAQ in Chicago, Illinois. He also worked in radio in Cleveland and Chicago as well as in CNN’s London bureau.

Sallinger is survived by his wife and two sons.

