WBD Sports previews Paris Olympics studio, coverage plans

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Warner Bros. Discovery has provided a first look at its Paris studios, which will serve as the central hub for delivering comprehensive coverage of the Olympic Summer Games Paris 2024.

The broadcaster aims to offer European viewers the most immersive Olympic experience, with a notable shift from the virtual reality studio used in previous years.

Departing from the Eurosport Cube, a virtual reality studio utilized in prior Olympic Games coverage, WBD is focusing on a more traditional studio setup for the Paris Olympics.

Similar to NBC Sports coverage, WBD’s main studio will not be in the International Broadcast Centre (IBC).

The main studios, dubbed WBD House, will be located at the Hotel Raphael, boasting a view of the iconic Eiffel Tower. Additional stand-up positions will feature the Arc de Triomphe in the background, adding to the Parisian ambiance.

The decision to establish physical studios in the heart of Paris suggests a desire to create a more authentic and localized experience for viewers. It helps that WBD Sports serves a European audience, and these games are based in Europe, making a strong on-the-ground presence in the host city an easy choice, even with WBD’s rampant cost-cutting.

WBD House includes four studios for production teams from various European countries, including the United Kingdom, Sweden, France, Poland, Italy, and Germany. Three stand-up positions will also be available, with one used by CNN for its coverage. Spain, Finland, and Denmark will have dedicated live broadcasts from the studios as well.

Advertisement

While the Eurosport Cube provided a unique and innovative approach to Olympic coverage in the past, WBD’s focus on physical studios for the Paris 2024 Games demonstrates a shift in strategy. However, this does not mean a compromise in technology and production capabilities. WBD notes technology will connect hubs across Europe and the United States, allowing efficient content management and curation across the global network.

As part of the build-up to the Olympic Games, WBD has launched a series of content to keep fans informed and excited.

Eurosport will air a weekly show called “The Power of the Olympics,” featuring interviews with athletes competing in the Paris Games this summer. The show will provide insights into their preparation and showcase some compelling human stories surrounding the event.

Scott Young, Group SVP Content, Production, and Business Operations at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, emphasized the broadcaster’s commitment to delivering an unparalleled Olympic experience, stating in a release, “This year, we will have even more live hours of action from the greatest variety of events, more original content, and non-live programming to keep fans engaged, and the greatest storytelling engine anywhere to continue serving sports fans with round-the-clock action, news, and entertainment as sporting history is set to be made this summer.”

To further enhance fans’ digital experience, WBD has launched a dedicated Paris 2024 microsite on Eurosport.com. Available in 12 languages, the site offers a localized Olympic experience for users across Europe. It will feature the latest news on qualifying events, interviews with national heroes, and video highlights, serving as the go-to digital destination for Olympic enthusiasts.

During the Games, WBD’s streaming platforms, Max and Discovery+, will be the exclusive home for every moment of the action, offering 3,800 hours of live coverage. Eurosport’s linear TV channels will also provide extensive live coverage throughout the 19 days of competition.