The CW expands primetime to every night of the week

The CW is expanding its primetime programming to seven nights a week starting in the fall of 2024.

The network, which is owned by Nexstar Media Group, is adding Saturday and Sunday offerings for its affiliates to air.

“The Fall 2024 season is another leap forward in the bold transformation of The CW Network, as we continue building a media brand with broadcast at its core,” Brad Schwartz, the network’s president of entertainment, said in a statement.

While the network has been posting promising growth since Nexstar took over, it’s also lost $50 million in the first quarter of 2024. That’s an improvement of the $89 million in losses it sustained in the first part of 2023. All told, the network is expected to lose $100 million by the end of the year.

Despite that, projections call for the network to register a profitable quarter at some point during 2024, presumably later in the year and possibly when the new schedule debuts.

It’s been a busy year or so for The CW. It rolled out a new logo and updated brand in January 2024 and Nexstar has been busy shifting affiliations in many markets, with some of them creating O&O stations. It has also been calling for the press to start using the term “The Big Five Networks.”

Here’s a look at the new, seven-night-a-week primetime schedule:

The CW says it will license films to air on Sunday nights and also boost “Inside the NFL” to preview upcoming games.

Summaries of the new CW shows are outlined below.

‘Joan’

Sophie Turner stars as notorious jewel thief Joan Hannington in this exhilarating yet emotional story set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1980s — an era known for its bold fashion trends, iconic music and cultural shifts. The series opens with Joan, a fiery and uncompromising woman in her 20s who is deeply scarred and vulnerable. She is a devoted mother to her 6-year-old daughter, Kelly, but is trapped in a disastrous marriage with a violent criminal named Gary. When Gary goes on the run, Joan seizes the opportunity to create a new life for herself and her daughter. Joan becomes a masterful jewel thief. She embarks on a thrilling, high-stakes journey that challenges her every limit, driven by her desire to care for her daughter and create a secure home for them both. Through her sharp intelligence, charm and talent for impersonation and performance, we follow the twists and turns in Joan’s life, the ups and downs, the heartache and the joy that makes this story so compelling to follow. Turner stars alongside Frank Dillane as Boisie, a London antiques dealer. Kirsty J. Curtis plays Nancy, Joan’s older sister and salon worker, while Gershwyn Eustache Jr. portrays Albie, an old acquaintance of Boisie who’s made a new life in Spain with his wife Val, played by Laura Aikman.

‘The Librarians: The Next Chapter’

“The Librarians: The Next Chapter,” a spinoff of the original TV series “The Librarians,” which followed the adventures of the custodians of a magical repository of the world’s most powerful and dangerous supernatural artifacts. The new series centers on Vikram (Callum McGowan), a “Librarian” from the past, who time traveled to the present and now finds himself stuck here. When he returns to his castle, which is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. He is given a new team to help him clean up the mess he made, forming a new team of Librarians. The series also stars Jessica Green as Charlie Cornwall, the Guardian; Olivia Morris as Lysa Pascal, The Scientist; and Bluey Robinson as Connor Green, the Historian.

‘Scrabble’

Hosted by Raven-Symoné, this game show is a captivating, fast-paced take on the global board-game phenomenon. In each episode, wordsmiths battle it out over a series of addictive word games of skill and strategy to win points and master a giant Scrabble board in the center of the set.

‘Trivial Pursuit’

The beloved trivia game Trivial Pursuit, hosted by Levar Burton, is reimagined in a question-packed entertainment format. Gameplay takes place on a giant version of the iconic Trivial Pursuit game board, as contestants battle it out over a range of play-along question categories to win wedges and beat each other to the center. The victor then takes on a dramatic finale against the clock to claim the big money jackpot.

‘WWE NXT’

Launched by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, “WWE NXT” has aired weekly since 2012 and features the brightest young talent in sports entertainment. Nearly 90 percent of the participants in last year’s WrestleMania were developed under the NXT banner. NXT is led by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. By airing on The CW, the show will have its network debut.