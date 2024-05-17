Cynthia McFadden departing NBC News

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC News correspondent Cynthia McFadden is leaving the network after a 10-year stint.

McFadden, 67, joined NBC in 2014 and served as the network’s senior legal and investigative correspondent.

According to McFadden’s Instagram post, she’s not looking for another job in TV news in the near future.

“I have a list of things I have often said I wanted to do ‘someday.’ Well, someday is now, while I am still raring to go — and playing with a relatively full deck,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Before NBC, McFadden had spent a 20-year career at ABC News, eventually rising to become anchor of “Nightline” after founding anchor Ted Koppel departed.

She has a law degree from Columbia Law school. Her journalism work has won numerous awards, including a Peabody, Emmy, Foreign Press and others.

“It was a big decision to leave ABC after 20 years — to give up the ‘Nightline’ anchor chair and hit the road,” she wrote. “But the opportunity at NBC to dig deeply into some of the world’s most complex problems was just too good to resist. I am so happy I took the leap.”

McFadden announced her departure May 17, 2024, and said her last story for NBC will be the week of May 20, 2024.