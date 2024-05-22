NewsNation hires three
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
NewsNation has announced it has hired three journalists:
- Anna Kooiman joined NewsNation in March 2024 as anchor of the weekend edition of “NewsNation Now” on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. eastern Most recently, she served as host of “Your Day” for Bahakel Communications in Charlotte, North Carolina. Previously, she lived in Sydney, Australia where she was a guest anchor and panelist on Australia’s Network Ten news programs Studio 10 and The Project.
- Laura Ingle has been named senior correspondent, and will cover breaking news, general assignment stories and contribute to enterprise reporting on true crime cases. An award-winning broadcast journalist, Ingle previously served as a senior correspondent at Fox from August 2005 to June 2023.
- Alicia Nieves will serve as a New York-based correspondent for NewsNation, and joins the network from the financial streaming service, Fintech TV, where she hosted its daily business news programming from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Previously, she was a business news anchor for Cheddar News, a national news correspondent for E.W. Scripps, and a freelance reporter for WPIX in New York.
tags
Alicia Nieves, Anna Kooiman, Laura Ingle, NewsNation Channel, NewsNation Now
categories
Broadcast Industry News, Cable News, People