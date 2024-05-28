Ateme leads TVRI’s transition to 4K UHD OTT streaming

Ateme, the global leader in video compression, delivery and streaming solutions with innovation at its core, today announced TVRI’s historic transition to 4K UHD OTT powered by Ateme. This milestone represents a big step forward in TVRI’s broadcasting quality and tech use, confirming Ateme’s role as the leading provider of OTT solutions in Indonesia.

TVRI, Indonesia’s national public broadcasting organization, has selected Ateme’s cutting-edge Gen 7 video encoding and low latency streaming solutions to deliver unparalleled video quality to its viewers. With Ateme’s Just-In-Time Packager Origin, TVRI ensures seamless streaming experiences while embracing future-proof technologies such as AV1 and VVC.

Satriyo Dharmanto, CTO at TVRI, said, “Our decision to deepen our collaboration with Ateme stems from the recognition of their solutions. We are thrilled to embark on this journey together and to introduce TVRI’s first 4K UHD OTT channel with Ateme. This underscores our confidence in Ateme’s capabilities and our shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional viewing experiences to our audience.”

Sean Tan, Ateme’s Head of Sales for Southeast Asia, highlighted, “In today’s rapidly evolving streaming market, broadcasters must adapt to meet changing viewer expectations. Our comprehensive end-to-end OTT suite empowers TVRI to upgrade and futureproof its platform, ensuring it remains agile and responsive to its viewers’ demands.”

Ade Dianofiar, Head of IT & New Media at TVRI, together with Ricky Plamonia, TVRI’s Technical Lead of IT & New Media, added, “Utilizing Titan & NEA’s comprehensive OTT solution suite enables us to streamline our time-to-market process through a single vendor. This approach enhances efficiency, lowers operational costs, and ultimately leads to a more cohesive and reliable streaming system.”