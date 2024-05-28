TNT Sports to air select College Football Playoff games under agreement with ESPN

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ESPN and TNT Sports have reached a five-year agreement for TNT Sports to sublicense select College Football Playoff (CFP) games from ESPN, starting with the upcoming college football season.

Under this agreement, TNT Sports will broadcast two first-round CFP games during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Additionally, TNT Sports will add two quarterfinal games each year, starting in the 2026 season and continuing through the 2028 season.

TNT will be the primary network televising these sublicensed CFP games, which are also available on additional TNT Sports distribution platforms.

ESPN will continue to present all other College Football Playoff games on its networks, including the annual CFP National Championship Game. ESPN will also retain responsibility for managing the CFP’s sponsorship program.

“We’re delighted to reach this agreement with ESPN, providing TNT Sports the opportunity to showcase these College Football Playoff games on our platforms for years to come,” said Luis Silberwasser, chairman and CEO, TNT Sports. “TNT Sports aims to delight fans and drive maximum reach and engagement for these marquee games.”

“ESPN is pleased to sublicense to TNT Sports a select number of early round games of the College Football Playoff, an event we’ve helped to grow – alongside the CFP – into one of the preeminent championships,” said Rosalyn Durant, ESPN executive vice president, programming & acquisitions. “We’re confident in the reach and promotion that this new agreement will provide as we enter the new, expanded playoff era.”

“It is exciting to add TNT Sports, another highly respected broadcaster, to the College Football Playoff family,” said Bill Hancock of the College Football Playoff. “Sports fans across the country are intimately familiar with their work across a wide variety of sports properties over the past two decades, and we look forward to seeing what new and innovative ideas they bring to the promotion and delivery of these games.”

This year marks the expansion of the College Football Playoff from four teams to 12.

The four highest-ranking conference champions will be seeded 1-4 and receive first-round byes. The first round will consist of four games played at home campus venues, with teams seeded 5-8 hosting teams seeded 9-12.

Additional details regarding programming plans for the College Football Playoff will be announced later.