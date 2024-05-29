CBS previewing fall 2024 shows with updated take on ‘Premiere Week’ look

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

After announcing its 2024 fall lineup, CBS has returned to a new take on a previous look to start promoting its new schedule.

To stir up interest in the new schedule, which includes multiple new programs, the network is drawing on the gradient look it used in February 2024 ahead of the return of much of its original scripted programming following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

At that time, it used the banner “CBS Premiere Week” with a blue, violet, pink, orange and yellow gradient look accompanied by textural background elements in a similar palette.

To promote the fall 2024 programs, the network retained the gradient look and overall color scheme, though it has significantly backed off the textures and layering.

Instead, most of the texture is now in the form of a subtle background element and other design elements, such as gradient rings and portions of the CBS eye are much flatter, which tends to align better with the network’s overall design approach and could be a reason that it’s reduced the 3D elements.

That said, the new look doesn’t quite stand out as much as it did originally. Because it was a new take on the deconstructed eye look the network spent years transitioning to, it really popped on-screen, especially thanks to its shadow, embossed and glassy effects.

To be sure, these elements are not entirely absent from other CBS looks, but the combination used in February was decidedly unique.

One element that was wisely retained is the use of that gradient to fill both text and shapes, though the network also appears to have backed off slightly on the amount of pink used. The gradient still shows up as a fill for parts of the CBS eye and select logos and text.

CBS had also been using the look to promote parts of its current season, including a “Justice Night” themed spot bundling “The Equalizer,” “Tracker” and “CSI: Vegas,” the latter of which aired its series finale May 19, 2024.

The network is also utilizing it for summer premieres, such as reality show “Big Brother,” so it could be that the network sees this look as both a way to showcase upcoming shows as well as collections of shows when each of their respective color palettes, which are often used in single-show promos under the overall CBS look, can’t be used all at once.

It remains to be seen if this look will stick around for the actual 2024 premieres or if the network will opt to switch to another modified look or completely new one, but the continued use of the same visual themes does help create a sense of continuity and continuum for promoting its new programs.