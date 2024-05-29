‘Fox & Friends’ updates look, sound; moves studio for summer

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

“Fox & Friends,” the morning program on Fox News, returned after Memorial Day weekend with a refreshed look. The show introduced a new graphics package and theme song from Stephen Arnold Music.

The updated graphics feature a bright yellow and orange palette, moving away from the previously blue-heavy design.

The revised intro includes image transitions showcasing a “Fox & Friends” mug, the U.S. flag, and the exterior of Fox News’ headquarters in New York City. This design leans into the morning nature of the show and feels more aligned with network morning programs like “Today” or “Good Morning America.”

According to a network spokesperson, the new theme music was composed to “energize viewers as they start their day” with upbeat energy.

In addition to the new graphics and theme song, Fox & Friends has relocated to Studio B.

This temporary move is due to renovations in Studio M (previously known as Studio F before being named in honor of network founder Rupert Murdoch) in preparation for the network’s 2024 election coverage.

The show’s normal home, Studio M, includes the large LED “chandelier” and sweeping balcony.

Meanwhile, Studio B has not seen much regular use over the past few years and has largely served special programming needs. The space, one of the network’s original studios in its NYC headquarters, was the former home of shows like “Studio B With Shepard Smith.”

Steve Doocy referred to the temporary Studio B home as their “summer share.”