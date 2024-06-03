BBC moves lunchtime news bulletin to Salford facility

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

BBC’s flagship lunchtime news program, “The News at One,” has become the first daily network news bulletin to be produced and broadcast from outside London.

The move to a new studio at the BBC’s base in MediaCityUK, Salford, coincides with the program’s extension to a full hour – debuting on Monday, June 3, 2024.

The relocation and expansion of “The News at One” is part of the BBC’s broader strategy to decentralize power and decision-making across the United Kingdom. The broadcast notes this change aims to reflect, represent and serve its audience.

The program’s team will collaborate with colleagues from “BBC Breakfast,” which made the move to Salford in 2012, to feature more human interest stories alongside the day’s news.

Sally Nugent will host the inaugural edition of the program from its new Salford home with familiar faces, including Ben Brown, Anna Foster, Tina Daheley, and Jon Kay, also take turns anchoring the show.

The extended one-hour format is expected to give viewers a more comprehensive view of the day’s most significant stories, offering greater depth, context and analysis.

John McAndrew, the BBC’s director of news programs, emphasized that the move to Salford aligns with the corporation’s commitment to providing a news service that serves and reflects communities across the United Kingdom while also supporting local talent and creative economies beyond London.

The revamped “BBC News at One” has the potential to build upon its success as the most-watched daytime program on the network, regularly attracting 2 million viewers or more.