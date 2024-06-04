EditShare boosts sales direction with alumnus Grant Carroll

EditShare, the technology leader that enables storytellers to create and manage collaborative workflows at every stage from storyboard to screening, has appointed Grant Carroll as Senior Vice President for Sales for the Americas. He will be familiar to many EditShare users from his previous customer-facing roles in the business.

In the early days of the company Carroll brought valuable experience as an editor, producer, and director, which made him ideal to connect with users and channel partners. He rapidly established himself as the go-to expert for knowledge and insights to design workflows and solve problems.

As EditShare continued to thrive, he took on key roles, including Director of Workflow Design and Director of Sales. After almost 20 years he took a career break, but the industry quickly drew him back, including a year with EditShare’s technology partner Cinedeck. He now returns to EditShare, with responsibility for all sales from Alaska to Tierra del Fuego. He reports to Tara Montford, co-founder and EVP Sales.

“Grant has been a central part of EditShare almost as long as I have, and no-one knows more about how to get the best out of our technologies. I am delighted we have been able to bring him back, and look forward to continued success with him.” Montford said.

Grant Carroll added “I tried to get away but the great people and products of EditShare called me back. I know the environment, the technology and the sales channels well, and I am really looking forward to building and delivering winning sales strategies.”

Carroll is a graduate in Communications from Florida State University, where he was captain and president of the Skydiving Club.