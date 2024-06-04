CBS News Los Angeles takes viewers behind breaking news in KCAL News doc

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CBS News Los Angeles’ duo of stations has produced a documentary that takes viewers behind the scenes of how the station brings breaking news to its viewers

“‘Behind The Desk’ is an adrenaline-packed full access pass behind the scenes of KCAL News, showing how breaking news gets on the air. Mike Rogers and Mark Liu take you behind ‘The Desk,’ which is designed to bring viewers breaking news faster, with transparency and context,” reads the station’s description of the original documentary.

CBS News Los Angeles includes the network’s two owned stations in the market, KCBS and KCAL.

In January 2023, the station’s newscasts were rebranded as “KCAL News” while still using the “CBS News Los Angeles” banner to refer to the station’s news operations overall as well as its streaming network.

Previously known as “CBS 2 News,” CBS News and Stations opted to use the KCAL branding instead during its most recent overhaul because of the strong brand recognition those call letters have, despite being an independent station (KCBS previously had been producing news on KCAL).

As part of the rebranding, the stations also debuted a new studio that included an in-studio assignment desk, which has been dubbed “The Desk,” and is featured prominently in the documentary and serves as the inspiration for its title.