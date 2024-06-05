Amagi boosts FAST channel Count in Brazil through strategic partnership with Globo and AD Digital

Amagi, the leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, today announced a strategic partnership with Brazil’s Globo, one of the world’s largest media groups, through which six of the network’s free ad-supported streaming television channels were implemented into the Amagi cloud-based playout platform.

Facilitated by AD Digital, this partnership between Amagi and Globo marks a significant step forward in the exploration of FAST channels within the Brazilian market.

“The Amagi platform offers us the potential for scale, features to automate the workflow and reliability to deliver FAST channels confidently,” said Mauricio Felix, Technology Executive Director at Globo. “Working with Amagi and AD Digital, we’ve been able to implement FAST channels with more agility and at scale and move forward in exploring new distribution windows that allow us to further expand our reach.”

“Given our strong relationship with Amagi and our experience with the company’s technology, we knew the company was the right choice for Globo’s investment in FAST channels,” said Daniela Souza, CGO at AD Digital, who, since it was founded in 1994, has developed a strong project portfolio on the media and entertainment market. “We believe this collaboration will drive innovation and growth across Latin America’s FAST channel ecosystem.”

“Globo is an industry giant with a history of leveraging the latest technology to enhance its broadcast and content delivery capabilities,” said Ronaldo Dias, sales Director US and LATAM at Amagi, in a statement. “With its implementation of FAST channels into the Amagi playout platform, the company demonstrates significant interest in exploring the possibilities of FAST and provides a model for the larger LATAM media and entertainment marketplace as the FAST ecosystem continues to grow.”