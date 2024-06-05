Michele Channer appointed managing director of Panalux

Panalux, a leading rental provider of lighting and power solutions for the motion-picture industry and part of Panavision’s end-to-end service offerings for filmmakers, has announced the appointment of Michele Channer as managing director of Panalux. Currently serving as the company’s Business Development Director, Channer will take the helm effective 1st July, following the 30th June retirement of industry veteran and current Panalux managing director, Mark Furssedonn.

Furssedonn retires after a remarkable 39 years of dedicated service with the Panavision group, including time overseeing the Grip and Remote Systems division and Panavision’s camera and optics operations in Mainland Europe and Africa. He has led Panalux as managing director since the beginning of 2021.

Channer joined the Panavision group in 2018 as managing director of Direct Digital, and in 2021, her responsibilities expanded to also cover Island Studios. In 2023, while continuing to oversee Direct Digital and Island Studios, Channer was named Business Development Director for Panalux and has since spearheaded sales efforts, guiding the long-form team and identifying new revenue streams. Prior to joining the Panavision group, she served as general manager at Fixation, international sales and marketing director at Hasselblad, and managing director at Calumet Photographic, among other positions. In her new role, Channer will oversee all sales, operations, transportation, and facilities for Panalux, Island Studios and Direct Digital.

“Michele’s tremendous breadth of experience and expertise and her deep knowledge of the Panavision group’s operations position her perfectly to guide Panalux as managing director,” said Panavision President and CEO Kim Synder. “We’re incredibly grateful to Mark for his years of leadership and countless contributions across our camera, grip and lighting businesses. As he begins his next chapter, his passion for our company and our customers will leave a lasting legacy. Michele will provide a seamless transition for Panalux’s operations as she builds upon the strong foundation Mark leaves behind.”

“I’m honoured to take on the role of managing director for Panalux,” said Channer. “The opportunity to lead this talented team and continue serving our valued customers throughout the region is beyond exciting. It’s a privilege to be part of the Panavision family, and look forward to continuing to work alongside such a passionate and dedicated group committed to providing our customers with the very best equipment, service and support our industry has to offer.”

Channer recently managed the completion of Panalux London’s move into its new, state-of-the-art facility. Panalux’s locations across the U.K. also include facilities in Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow and Belfast, and the company also operates in France, Belgium and South Africa. Panalux supports commercials, feature films and television series with an ever-expanding rental inventory that includes high-end lighting, power and grip equipment from renowned manufacturers and cutting-edge proprietary innovations available nowhere else. Recent projects supported by Panalux include the series The Crown, Sexy Beast, Baby Reindeer and Red Eye, and the features All of Us Strangers, Argylle, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and the upcoming Gladiator II.