Anton/Bauer launches “Preservation Power” campaign in partnership with Rainforest Trust

Anton/Bauer, a leading provider of mobile power systems for the film and television industry, has announced the launch of its “Preservation Power” campaign. This initiative supports Rainforest Trust’s mission to conserve and protect the world’s most threatened tropical forests and endangered wildlife.

For the duration of the campaign, every Anton/Bauer battery purchased will contribute to Rainforest Trust’s Brazilian Amazon Fund. This fund aims to preserve up to 20 million acres of rainforest—an area roughly the size of South Carolina—over the next four years. These forests store up to 6 billion metric tons of carbon, playing a crucial role in combating climate change.

“Filmmakers are at the forefront of raising awareness about environmental issues through compelling visual storytelling,” says Andrew Hutton, head of products at Anton/Bauer. “Anton/Bauer batteries power many of these impactful films and now, with the “Preservation Power” campaign, each battery purchase will directly aid in safeguarding the Brazilian rainforest, empowering filmmakers to both inspire and support conservation efforts worldwide.”

The “Preservation Power” campaign builds on Anton/Bauer’s commitment to environmental stewardship. The company uses premium components for longer product lifespans, adopts sustainable manufacturing processes to minimize waste and environmental impact, and leads the industry with innovative, sustainable power solutions like the sodium-powered Salt-E Dog.

Wildlife filmmaker Chris Schmid is part of the campaign. He says, “My role is to highlight conservation issues while minimizing my carbon footprint. We can all make a significant impact: Buy better, buy greener, save endangered species, and protect their habitats.”

Anton/Bauer’s commitment extends beyond product innovation. As part of Videndum Production Solutions, the company supports Rainforest Trust through its “Action4Good” Wellness Challenge. Over the past two years, through various activities, employees have raised enough to preserve over 3,250 acres of the Amazon rainforest.

“As sustainability becomes more critical in the entertainment industry, Anton/Bauer is leading with products designed to minimize environmental impact,” says Videndum Production Solutions’ CEO, Nicola Dal Toso. “By pioneering new technologies such as the Salt-E Dog sodium battery, Anton/Bauer is providing safer and greener alternatives for film and television production, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

