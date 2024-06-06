DirecTV announces key advertising enhancements

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

DirecTV has unveiled a new slate of product enhancements to its advertising division’s portfolio.

Leveraging first-party data built from direct-to-consumer relationships, DirecTV Advertising is working to address marketers’ biggest challenges, including incremental reach, privacy and brand safety.

“After running hundreds of successful campaigns that help ensure that heavy viewers are not bombarded with the same ad over and over again, while also helping to reach light TV viewers, we’re excited to be able to guarantee incremental reach for clients utilizing our addressable RFO technology,” said Amy Leifer, chief advertising sales officer at DirecTV advertising, in a statement. “Additionally, as the market shifts and more content is being consumed on CTV devices, we’ve transformed our business to be more digital and streaming-centric, providing clients with the most premium, brand-safe inventory, more targeting options, better transparency, and working with industry-leading clean room solutions so that advertisers can better utilize their own data across our platforms.”

Enhanced product offerings include:

Guaranteed incremental reach with addressable RFO: DirecTV Advertising is now guaranteeing incremental reach for advertisers who utilize their Addressable Reach-Frequency Optimization to enhance national TV buys. RFO combines the company’s proprietary data, viewership insights and addressable technology to help advertisers maximize reach, optimize frequency, and balance impression distribution against their TV campaigns.

Investing in data collaboration through clean room solutions: An enhancement of the DirecTV Advantage data suite with clean room technology, this offering is designed to help advertisers and agencies better securely match and analyze different datasets in a privacy-centric way. Advantage’s clean room solution is currently integrated with AWS Clean Rooms, InfoSum, LiveRamp, Snowflake and is expanding integrations in the future with other providers, such as Epsilon Clean Room. This will help to facilitate better matching, insights and results all while keeping customer data safe and secure.

Enhancing brand safety through contextual targeting: An enhanced contextual solution that allows brands to air within endemic content, without needing to rely on audience data. Utilizing rich contextual signals such as network, genre and rating, DirectTV Advertising empowers brands to target content on a more granular level to boost relevancy and maximize engagement across live and VOD content. Advertisers can verify where their ads have run with transparent reporting through multiple verification partners, with DirecTV planning on offering series-level reporting through Publica by IAS just later this year.