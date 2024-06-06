Disguise opens new 3,000-square foot production studio in New York City

Disguise, the visual experience platform powering ESPN’s Sports Centre, WWE’s production facility and more, has opened a new office in the heart of New York City.

Featuring a state-of-the-art virtual production space with both LED and green screen stages, the 3,000-square-foot facility will enable film, broadcast and live events professionals to explore how their ideas can be brought to life faster and more efficiently using real-time content visualization.

The new production hub aims to meet rising demand as the virtual production market soars from $1.99 billion in 2022 to an expected $7.13 billion by the end of 2029 — an almost 20% CAGR. For Disguise, it also forms part of a wider office expansion into New York, marking the company’s ninth global and third U.S. location.

With New York and Northeast U.S. having access to top broadcasters such as ESPN, NBC News or WWE, virtual production studios such as Pier 59 or ZeroSpace, and sports stadiums and arenas, the city was an obvious choice for Disguise’s next location in their global expansion. The office will host key members of Disguise’s broadcast and services team who have been integral in driving technology platforms and creative services used on projects like NBC elections coverage and for broadcasters such as News 12, Newsday and Democracy Now.

“After the success of our LA and Atlanta office, Disguise is opening the New York office to better serve the US media market, where our technology already powers more than 200 virtual production and extended reality studios,” says Fernando Küfer, Disguise CEO, in a statement. “The northeast region has some of the best creative content producers in the country, many of whom are adopting new graphics workflows and LED-based production technologies. Whether you want to create an ad that audiences won’t forget or develop the most engaging immersive studio or Sphere experience, we’re here to help deliver spectacular results, more efficiently than ever.”

Anyone interested in virtual production technology can stop by Disguise’s New York hub to get hands-on with an 18 by 10-foot LED stage. There, Disguise’s expert team can provide end-to-end content creation demonstrations, experimental sessions and project validation, so visitors walk away with a turnkey solution for exactly what software, hardware and creative services they would need to complete a project. The office will also be open for workshops and live demos on everything from presenter teleportation to interactive storytelling and the production of extended or augmented reality.

The office is officially open for business now. Contact the team via our website here or visit the new office location at 226 West 26th Street.

