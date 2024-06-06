Hearst stations updating headline tease opens

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Hearst Television stations have been rolling out updated tease headline designs across the country to include a more upbeat, heavy-hitting feel.

Stations in the group including WGAL, KCCI, WISN, KMBC, WAPT, WPBF and WMTW, have begun using the new format.

The updated look, which so far only extends to these specific segments, notably completely drops the “diagrid” look that’s been the centerpiece motif of the group’s graphics package going back to 2018.

Most Hearst stations have transitioned to making the diagrid pattern, inspired by the Hearst Tower in New York City, less prominent and less 3D over the years and replacing many of these elements with diagonal elements.

Other elements of the updated headline opens include typography and logos are often shown in outline form.

The look showcases multiple stories, each with an oversized headline in the center of the screen against a screened blue background with the text itself inside a solid box and a topical image behind.

‌The headline then wipes away and jumps to the bottom of the screen, sliding into place in the lower left with a smaller boxed tag above.

Below the headline is a subtle thin line that includes the station’s required station identification information along with the date, with these elements separated by vertical pipes.

Meanwhile, the rest of the line is filled out with small diagonal hash marks that look a bit like a forward slash, which is a subtle nod to the diagonals found elsewhere.

Some stations appear to only be using the new open for select newscasts, namely the late ones.

It also mostly forgoes the use of a formal open — with stations instead opting to go right from the headlines to a stinger.

The look is also combined with diagrid and angled elements in stingers, fullscreens and other on-screen elements as well as the group’s existing lower thirds.