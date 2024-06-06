JVC hosts live demos of new 40× zoom PTZ and vMix Studio Switchers at InfoComm 2024

JVC Professional Video, a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, will feature its latest NDI and vMix solutions at InfoComm 2024 (Booth C5715).

This includes the company’s new KY-PZ540 Series Connected CAM PTZ Cameras with 40× zoom and KY-PZ510 Series Connected CAM PTZ Cameras, which each have NDI-enabled options. The company will also feature its KM-IP12S8 Series Connected CAM vMix Studio Switchers and RM-LP450G Slow-Motion Controller for its vMix Studio Switchers, with live demos of all products being held at the booth throughout the show.

“Industry professionals have adopted NDI-enabled devices at a record pace, and we are thrilled to be part of the network of manufacturers to offer this solution,” says Joseph D’Amico, vice president of JVC Professional Video, in a statement. “Similarly, vMix has time and again proven to be a leading brand for live streaming productions, and we are grateful for the partnership between our organizations. We look forward to reinforcing the value and advantages that JVC offers to the AV market at InfoComm this year.”

Designed in direct response to customer feedback, the multi-award-winning KY-PZ540 Series PTZ Cameras are the company’s first PTZ cameras to incorporate a 40x focal length. The cameras are ideal for large event spaces and instances when the need to zoom in from a distance is essential. The cameras feature JVC’s 4K imager and renowned Variable Scan Mapping technology, which dynamically scans the 4K sensor to produce a seamless and lossless image transition up to 40x in full-resolution HD. Increasing the zoom magnification while keeping the unit affordable made it possible for JVC to accommodate the needs of a larger segment of customers.

Complementing the KY-PZ540 model is the KY-PZ510 PTZ series, which is most recognized for its super-wide horizontal angle of view (80 degrees) and focal length of 21.8 to 261.8 millimeters. The KY-PZ540 and KY-PZ510 PTZ award-recognized cameras include AI-enabled advanced SMART auto-tracking operations. This feature can follow one person or one of multiple people within its field of view and includes its latest advancements in: Standard, Area, Stage, Wide Area and Fine Adjustment modes. These modes provide additional controls and adjustment options allowing for flexible and precise operations. Both series are available in black or white models and host non-NDI and NDI supported IP-based remote operation capabilities.

With the NDI-enabled KY-PZ540N and KY-PZ510N, users have the added ability to utilize NDI HX3 for the highest quality video with reduced latency, at a fraction of the bandwidth of full NDI. The NDI HX3 capability also enables integrators to take advantage of the cameras’ award-winning features, such as the KY-PZ510N’s super-wide horizontal angle of view (80 degrees) and focal length of 21.8 to 261.8 millimeters.

Additionally, the incorporated Vertical Interval Time Code (VITC) with Network Time Protocol (NTP) provides the cameras with multi-camera synchronization for seamless live event production. Using the latest HEVC technology, the cameras ensure higher quality video at lower bitrates for remote production over the internet (REMI). The cameras also support H.264 and H.265/HEVC encoding, offering increased compatibility with a variety of hardware and software applications. Furthermore, the 4K60p output, via both HDMI and streaming, delivers ultra-clear, natural imagery in settings with a lot of movement, such as sports and live events.

Comprised of both the KM-IP12S8 and KM-IP12S8PRO, the KM-IP12S8 Series CONNECTED CAM™ vMix Studio Switchers are complete live video production solutions that provide live mixing, switching, recording and streaming for a variety of multi-camera, fast-paced applications.

The KM-IP12S8 includes the vMix 4K license and supports up to 12 NDI/SRT and eight SDI video inputs, as well as multiple output options, including 12G-SDI, 3G-SDI, HDMI, DisplayPort and up to four live 3840×2160 60p inputs via 12G-SDI/NDI. Additionally, three 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports are available for NDI, SRT, Dante and RTMPS internet connectivity. The switcher also offers concurrent outputs to three CDNs, Multiview and ISO recording, all in a quiet 4RU case with liquid cooling. The KM-IP12S8PRO has the same hardware specifications, with the addition of the vMix Pro software license, which enables eight-channel instant replay.

The switchers’ front dock has four removable SSD drive trays and USB 3.0 Gen.2 ports for digital audio and control surfaces. This includes JVC’s RM-LP350G vMix Control Surface with PTZ camera joystick and the recently released RM-LP450G vMix Slow-Motion Control Surface, which can increase the speed of a live playback workflow.

Designed for use with vMix Replay, the RM-LP450G offers a modern appearance and simple control layout, along with 38 backlit keys to quickly identify important functions and reduce the chance of errors. Ideal for sports broadcasting, the controller caters to the replay needs of this market. It is equipped with quick-action Playback Search Disks and Control T-bar for speed control of the video playback, for up to eight video inputs.