NAB announces executive committee election results

The National Association of Broadcasters has announced the results of the 2024 NAB Executive Committee elections.

Pat LaPlatney, president and co-chief executive officer of Gray Television, was reelected as NAB television board chair. Lynn Beall, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Media Operations for Tegna, was elected as first vice chair, Chris Ripley, president and chief executive officer for Sinclair Broadcast Group, was elected second vice chair and RaMona Alexander, vice president and general manager of WDBD and corporate programming at American Spirit Media was elected third vice chair.

Keith Murphy, senior vice president and regulatory counsel at Paramount, was appointed to the designated TV network seat on the NAB board’s executive committee.

In addition to the elections, Pilar Ramos, executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of TelevisaUnivision, was appointed to the open television board seat created by a vacancy in a seat previously held by the company. In her role at TelevisiaUnivision, Pilar leads several key functions including law, compliance and government affairs. She joined the company in 2021 while overseeing the merger that established TelevisaUnivision.

Nexstar’s Perry Sook continues the second year of his role as joint board chair. The position is elected every two years.

Collin Jones, executive vice president, corporate strategy and development of Cumulus Media and president, Westwood One, was elected radio board chair by the NAB radio board. Kevin Perry, president and CEO of Perry Publishing and Broadcasting Company, was elected radio board first vice chair, and Leonard Wheeler, president of Mel Wheeler Inc., was elected radio board second vice chair.

Chris Ornelas, executive vice president and general counsel of Beasley Media Group, was reelected to the radio board’s major group representative seat on the NAB board’s executive committee.

The elections took place at the NAB Board of Directors meeting, held June 3 to 4, 2024.

