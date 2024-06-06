Vislink launches new INCAM-GV RF and 5G transmitters for latest Grass Valley cameras

Vislink Technologies, Inc., a global technology leader in the capture, delivery, and management of high-quality live video and associated data in the media and entertainment, law enforcement, and defense markets, has announced the release of its INCAM-GV RF and 5G wireless transmitters designed exclusively for Grass Valley’s new LDX 135 RF and LDX 150 RF cameras. This launch marks a pivotal advancement in live production technology, offering broadcasters unparalleled production freedom, flexibility and image quality.

The INCAM-GV is a fully integrated HEVC 4K UHD, HDR-ready wireless system tailored to enhance the Grass Valley LDX 100 Series live production cameras. This latest wireless transmitter available in RF and 5G versions delivers full broadcast quality encoding at 4K UHD, 1080p, 1080i, and 720p, complete with camera control. The integration ensures the total flexibility that comes from wireless transmission and the delivery of high-quality, immersive viewing experiences to audiences, making it an essential tool for modern broadcasting.

Michel Bais, chief product officer of Vislink, stated: “The INCAM-GV represents a significant leap forward in our partnership with Grass Valley. This transmitter not only meets but exceeds the demands of modern live production, offering unprecedented wireless transmission robustness and image quality. Our goal is to empower broadcasters to deliver content in ways that were previously unimaginable.”

Unveiled at NAB 2024, the Grass Valley LDX 135 RF and LDX 150 RF cameras provide the same cutting-edge camera technology as their non-RF counterparts, now with the added benefit of integrated wireless transmission capabilities. The INCAM-GV leverages this by utilizing HEVC video coding technology, allowing broadcast organizations to deliver high-quality images over less RF bandwidth or over longer ranges than was previously possible.

Klaus Weber, director of product marketing at Grass Valley, added: “The incorporation of Vislink’s INCAM-GV 5G and RF wireless transmitters for our LDX 135 RF and LDX 150 RF cameras offers our customers a seamless, cable-free experience without compromising on the exceptional picture quality Grass Valley is known for. This integration is a testament to our dedication to innovation in the media and entertainment industry.”

Key features of the INCAM-GV include:

Full Compatibility: Designed to fit perfectly with the mechanical and operational profile of the LDX 135 RF and LDX 150 RF.

Licensable Frequency Bands: Provides flexibility for rapid, in-field changes to transmission settings.

High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC): Ensures superior image quality with reduced bandwidth usage.

