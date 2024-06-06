Vizrt releases the first native NDI Bridge multi-channel video conversion tool

Vizrt, a leader in real-time graphics and live production for content creators, announces Viz Connect Tetra, an ultra-compact live production workstation that enables multi-channel 4K video and audio connectivity with a simple internet or network connection, anywhere in the world.

“Live production has historically required multiple video converters and software platforms for differing workflow needs. Remote production requirements typically add additional complexity and conversion, especially with cloud integration. Viz Connect Tetra solves this by rolling all you need for remote live contribution into one device, revolutionizing workflow, scalability, and stability for live productions,” Liam Hayter, product manager, Vizrt.

Enabling easier video and audio conversion, anywhere

Viz Connect Tetra helps meet the ever-changing demands of multi-camera, on-location, live productions with 4 flexible channels supporting up to 4K with no compromise. Tetra’s I/O channels can be used as up to 12G NDI to SDI, 12G SDI to NDI or even NDI to NDI – at home in a server room rack as it is on a desk, on location, wherever connection is needed.

Tetra’s in-built white balance and color correction tools mean these all-important quality adjustments can be made directly at the point of conversion – saving time.

Audio has never been more flexible than with Viz Connect Tetra – whether it’s NDI, SDI, ASIO and WDM virtual SoundCards. For the very first time in a Vizrt product, each of the four IO channels support 16×16 audio routing for patching on the go – making it easy to respond to any live production requirement.

Access to the cloud made simpler with NDI 6

Featuring access to NDI Bridge join-mode in the device’s user interface, this compact converter can send and receive NDI for remote production anywhere in the world. Using NDI Bridge on Viz Connect Tetra, users can seamlessly enable production capabilities with cloud and remote productions without additional hardware.

Effortlessly connecting to TriCaster, Vizrt graphics solutions, and other NDI and SDI live production systems, Viz Connect Tetra can be used either on premises or in the cloud, from anywhere in the world. NDI Bridge’s built-in encoding capabilities empower users to choose from NDI High Bandwidth or NDI HX with bandwidth control – suiting almost any connectivity constraints.

With NDI Bridge Join mode, Viz Connect Tetra systems can be securely linked to NDI Bridge Hosts anywhere in the world. Enabling bi-directional sharing of content and contribution between any location with internet or WAN access.

“Video productions rely on collaboration. Viz Connect Tetra helps remote content creators to securely connect, expand their sources, and create a private peer-to-peer content network. It integrates video and audio feeds from different locations into a single NDI or SDI live production environment via an NDI Bridge Host in the data center,” adds Hayter.

Create attention grabbing moments with HTML 5 graphics support

Viz Connect Tetra bridges the gap between HTML 5 Graphics tools, Traditional SDI infrastructure and the world of NDI IP technology. Furthermore, Viz Connect Tetra is the first multi-channel conversion solution to support Viz Flowics and HTML 5 graphics independently of TriCaster, converting HTML 5 outputs into not only NDI, but also up to two key and fill pairs for baseband SDI workflows.

Enabling remote post-production pipelines

With seamless connectivity to a multitude of post-production tools, Viz Connect Tetra enables access to flexible, cloud-based, and remote production environments. This capability extends to postproduction, NDI enabled Postproduction Systems, editors, even Producers and Directors no longer need to be in the same room.

Viz Connect Tetra’s compact footprint with 12G 4K UHD output, and the inherent secure encryption workflow provided by NDI Bridge, with the data center host in control of connections, makes it the perfect desktop companion for post-production professionals to land their program output to broadcast grade displays, wherever they are, even if operating via remote desktop systems many miles away.