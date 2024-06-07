Apple TV+ picks up second season of ‘Palm Royale’

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Apple TV+’s period comedy “Palm Royale” has been renewed for a second season.

Set in high society Palm Beach in the powder keg year of 1969, “Palm Royale” is an underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons (Kristen Wiig) as she endeavors to break into Palm Beach high society.

“We are so thrilled to hear about season two,” said executive producer and star Laura Dern in a statement. “Jayme and I (with Jaywalker Pictures) have been dreaming up this project for so long in hopes that audiences would have delicious fun with the radical ride that is the world of ‘Palm Royale.’ We all can’t wait to get started!”

Executive produced by Wiig and Dern, the series also features Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber and Chardae Robinson. Bruce Dern, Laura Dern’s father, and Carol Burnett also appear in guest starring roles.

“‘Palm Royale’ has delighted global audiences and we are thrilled that viewers will have the opportunity to spend more time with this highly entertaining, iconic cast, from Kristen Wiig to the incomparable Carol Burnett,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, in the statement. “We can’t wait for everyone to experience the next brilliantly witty chapter in the lives of the Palm Beach high society set that Abe Sylvia, Kristen, Laura Dern and this incredible team behind the show have brought so vibrantly to life.”

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Palm Royale” is written, executive produced and showrun by Abe Sylvia for Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company. The series is executive produced by Wiig, Dern and Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures, Wiig, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Tate Taylor and John Norris for Wyolah Films, Sharr White, Sheri Holman and Boat Rocker.