Philly choir takes a little bit of time to perform a capella version of ‘Mover Close to Your World’

A Philadelphia community chamber choir recently performed an a capella version of the 6ABC Action News theme song “Move Closer to Your World.”

Video of the group PhilHormonia rehearsing the piece, which was composed for the performance by local musician Walt Liss, has been posted online by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

In the song, the mixed-voice choir can be heard performing a portion of the famous theme song using the non-lexical vocable “ba.”

The “real” version of “MCTYW” contains lyrics, though this version is typically only used when the station runs its credits. A separate, instrumental version is used in news opens and other instances.

Dating back to 1970, variations and child versions of the theme were once used at multiple TV stations.

Today, only WPVI and WNEP in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, located up the turnpike from Philly, uses any of those versions, officially known as the “WPXI News Theme” by Cliff Schwarz.

Like WPVI, WNEP’s theme music is highly recognizable within the market, so much so that it was allowed to opt out of using the Tegna “C Clarity” theme, something that is done only in a handful of instances within the group.

