Indycar, Indy 500 moving to Fox for 2025 season

Indycar and Fox Sports have announced a new media rights deal that will make Fox the exclusive broadcaster of the NTT Indycar Series starting in 2025.

This agreement includes coverage of all series races and the Indianapolis 500, known as the world’s largest single-day spectator sporting event. Every race will be broadcast on Fox and available on the Fox Sports app, with Spanish-language coverage provided by Fox Deportes.

The deal marks a significant increase in exposure for the series, with Fox committing to broadcast 19 network windows, a new record for the NTT Indycar Series. Previously, NBC Sports aired races across NBC, Peacock and its various cable entities.

This new deal includes coverage of Indy 500 qualifications on both Saturday and Sunday. Additionally, all practice and qualifying sessions will be televised on FS1 and FS2, with most INDY NXT by Firestone races airing on FS1 and supplemental coverage on FS2.

“This represents unrivaled exposure and provides an unparalleled growth opportunity for the most competitive and entertaining motorsport on the planet,” said Indycar CEO Mark Miles. “Fox Sports is a fully committed partner, ready to bring engaging and technically innovative coverage to millions of fans across the country while also promoting Indycar thoroughly across all its platforms.”

The 2025 season will begin with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 2 and end with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on August 31. The Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for May 25.

Further announcements, including details about on-air talent, are expected at a later date.

