Telemundo unveils Olympics fútbol coverage plans

Telemundo, the Spanish-language home of the Olympic Games in the U.S., offers U.S. Hispanic audiences the most complete coverage of the Men’s and Women’s Olympic Soccer Tournaments at the Paris 2024 starting July 24, 2024, through August 11, 2024.

Coverage will feature more live soccer coverage than ever across Telemundo and Universo. All games will also be streamed on Peacock.

Telemundo’s Olympic fútbol coverage kicks off two days before the opening ceremony on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, with the Men’s Soccer Competitions live on Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock at 8 a.m. eastern. Live Spanish-language coverage of the Opening Ceremony on July 26, 2024, begins at 1 p.m. on Telemundo and Peacock.

Telemundo’s on-the-ground announce team will be led by eight-time Emmy Award-winner and hall of famer Andres Cantor calling key matches in venue, who will be joined in France by Olympic soccer player and analyst Manuel Sol, and professional soccer coach and analyst Natalia Astrain. In addition, the onsite presence will be enhanced by the network’s first dedicated Olympic soccer reporter on the ground. Carlos Yustis joins the team to keep viewers updated on the latest news, performances of Hispanic athletes and countries, and the scene at the stadiums across France.

Announcers Copán Álvarez, Jorge Calvo, Luis Bucci, Carlos Ramirez, and Adrian Garcia Marquez will be part of the announce team lineup calling the soccer competitions with analysis offered by an exceptional group of soccer experts who return to Telemundo after their stellar performances in previous tournaments. The roster of experts includes Isabella Echeverri, Colombia National Team legend, Olympic soccer player and network soccer analyst; and Maxi Rodriguez, former Argentine footballer and gold medalist nicknamed “La Fiera.”

Telemundo and Universo will present more than 315 hours of live competitions and daily recap specials. On most days, the network will offer at least six hours of daytime coverage of the Summer Games and up to 12 hours of programming on soccer days. In addition, Telemundo will present a two-hour recap show highlighting the best Olympic stories of the day, every weekday at midnight (12 a.m.) beginning Friday, July 26 through Sunday, August 11. Peacock will livestream all Telemundo and Universo programming, offering the most extensive Spanish-language streaming experience for the Olympics in U.S. media history.

Beyond soccer, the Telemundo Deportes production will focus on other sports competitions relevant to the Latino audience, including boxing, basketball, volleyball, and beach volleyball. This year, the network will expand its offering with gold medal events from swimming athletics, gymnastics, and diving. Additional Telemundo programming details for the Paris Olympics, including the complete schedule, digital content, and the full roster of guest analysts, will be announced later.

Telemundo and Universo’s coverage will also be available on the Telemundo app, Telemundo.com, and NBC.com via “TV Everywhere” for customers with pay-TV subscriptions.

