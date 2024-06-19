Fox ups Doocy, Heinrich to ‘senior’ White House roles

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Fox’s conservative commentary channel has added the word “senior” to the titles of two of its White House correspondents.

Peter Doocy and Jacqui Heinrich are now both considered “senior White House correspondents; the network announced June 17, 2024.

Doocy, 36, who is the son of “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy, joined Fox in 2019 and has been on the White House beat since 2021.

Heinrich, 35, came on board the network in 2018. She became a congressional reporter in 2021 before moving over to cover 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue later that year.

Both she and Doocy covered the 2020 presidential election extensively.

Doocy has gained attention for two notable run-ins with President Joe Biden.

He once asked Biden “Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?”

“It’s a great asset — more inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch,” Biden reportedly responded quietly, though it was not clear if the comments were meant to be heard.

Earlier in 2024, Doocy asked Biden “How bad is your memory? Can you continue as president?”

“My memory is so bad that I let you speak,” Biden responded directly into the mic.

The addition of the word “senior” to both correspondents’ titles may not have a significant effect on their actual job duties but could be more of a way to differentiate them from other personalities who work the same beat for the channel.