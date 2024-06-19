Longtime Paramount general counsel leaving

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Christa D’Alimonte, who serves as general counsel to Paramount Global, has announced she will depart the company.

D’Alimonte has represented Paramount in legal matters for 25 years, first as an outside attorney before being brought on board as a staffer.

In 2023, D’Alimonte made $5.8 million in base salary, stock and bonus, making her the third highest-paid exec in the company.

After her departure, the company plans to have Caryn Groce, an executive vice president and second-in-command in the legal department, will move into the role of acting general counsel while the company makes a decision on a permanent replacement.

D’Alimonte will leave Paramount at the end of the June 2024.

Her departure comes at a pivotal time in the company, after acquisition talks between Paramount and SkyDance Media broke down earlier in the month. During that process, Bob Bakish, then CEO, was axed after reportedly falling out of favor with Shari Redstone, whose family company controls Paramount.

Later, the Paramount board announced it would create the “Office of the CEO” with three leaders: George Cheeks, Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins.

It’s not clear if the general counsel’s departure is related to the recent C-suite changes or the failed buyout.

Here’s the full text of the memo D’Alimonte sent to staffers:

Team, As some of you know, I will be leaving Paramount at the end of the month. It has been more than 25 years since I first represented Viacom, and nearly 12 years since I first walked through the revolving doors of 1515 Broadway as an employee. I have always been amazed by the extraordinary ways in which this department touches literally everything that happens at Paramount. Our work doesn’t often make headlines or get recognized at glitzy award shows, but you are the heart and soul of this company. You are key to the development and production of every piece of content, every tentpole, every marketing campaign, every distribution deal, every financing transaction, every real estate lease, the safety and experience of every employee… The list goes on and on. Your dedication, your commitment to excellence and your collaborative nature are behind it all. One of my favorite quotes is from the late, great Maya Angelou – “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Indeed, I’d have a hard time compiling a list of all the matters I’ve worked on over the years – but I will never forget how you’ve made me feel. I have been energized by your positivity, even in uncertain times. I’ve been floored by your intelligence and creativity, especially when dealing with novel and tricky issues. I’ve been humbled by your generosity with your time and expertise when I’ve sought guidance and help. I’ve been overwhelmed with pride at the team we have developed. And I’ve felt blessed every day to call you colleagues and friends. I hope that I’ve been able to do the same for you. I’m cheering for you going forward, can’t wait to see what is next and very much hope we stay in touch. Christa