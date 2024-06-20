Promo roundup: First raindrop, ‘more in the morning,’ street team, important news, smarter shopping

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Here’s a look at some news promos created by stations across the country.

WHIO ‘First raindrop’

WHIO in Dayton, Ohio, is out with this weather promo that showcases a single raindrop — one that’s part of a severe storm, as the announcer dramatically intones. Visually, the promo is stunningly simple, with the majority of the spot showcasing that single drop shown in oversized format. Bold text with a refraction technique is used to emphasize key points.

Audio plays a key role in this promo — ranging from weather sound effects and audio clips from the WHIO Storm Center 7 team.

WZVN ‘More in the morning’

WZVN in Ft. Myers, Florida, is promoting its morning newscasts that showcases a mix of in-studio action shots and field footage.

The spot focuses on news, weather, lifestyle and traffic.

KABC ‘ABC 7 Eyewitness News Street Team’

ABC-owned KABC is promoting its public appearances and involvement, which it collectively refers to as its “Street Team.”

The promo naturally showcases the station’s personalities out in public activations throughout the Los Angeles area with a tie-in to the theme of the station being “everywhere.”

KABC ‘ABC 7 Eyewitness News important news’

In another promo from KABC, the station again calls out its commitment to being “everywhere” with important coverage.

The spot mixes in mentions of its SkyMap technology, watchdog journalism and breaking news coverage.

WMAQ ‘Shop, plan live smarter’

NBC-owned WMAQ in Chicago is using this promo to showcase consumer investigative reporter P.J. Randhawa, who is part of its NBC 5 Investigates unit.

It notably does not use any of the “Investigates” branding, including the trademark red, opting instead for soft blue accent in the lower left corner of the screen. Fullscreen graphics sport bright gradient filled typography against a white-gray monochromatic background with extruded 3D elements similar to the thin hashmarks found in the corner graphic element.

