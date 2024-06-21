Networks to simulcast presidential debate on CNN

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CBS News, Fox News, PBS News and ABC News will simulcast CNN’s upcoming presidential debate, offering coverage through their respective broadcast and streaming platforms.

The debate, hosted by CNN, will feature Jake Tapper and Dana Bash as moderators and will be available to multiple networks under specific conditions.

CBS News

CBS News will begin its coverage at 8 p.m. ET with Norah O’Donnell anchoring from the New York studios. The network will provide pre- and post-debate analysis with a team of correspondents, including Gayle King, John Dickerson, and others. The debate itself will be simulcast at 9 p.m. ET. CBS News 24/7, their streaming channel, will feature preview shows at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET and will also simulcast the debate.

Fox News

Fox News’ coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET with an early edition of Jesse Watters Primetime, followed by pre-debate analysis led by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum in New York and Sean Hannity from the spin room in Atlanta. The debate simulcast will begin at 9 p.m. ET, followed by post-debate analysis on Fox News @ Night. Fox Business Network will also air the debate, and Shannon Bream will anchor the coverage on Fox Broadcasting. Fox Nation will offer a stream with additional analysis by Rachel Campos-Duffy and others.

PBS News

PBS News, rebranded from “PBS NewsHour,” will simulcast the debate with anchors Geoff Bennett and Amna Nawaz leading the coverage. Post-debate analysis will be provided by a team of reporters and analysts including Laura Barrón-López and Lisa Desjardins.

ABC News

ABC News will start its special report on the debate at 8 p.m. ET, led by anchor David Muir. The simulcast will begin at 9 p.m. ET, followed by post-debate analysis featuring Linsey Davis, Mary Bruce, and a team of correspondents and analysts. Muir and Davis will also moderate the second presidential debate on September 10.

NewsNation

NewsNation will broadcast the debate with pre-debate analysis starting at 8 p.m. ET, led by Chris Cuomo, and will offer post-debate coverage and analysis.

CNN’s feed for the debate will include two commercial breaks.

Networks are allowed to insert their own ads but not feature their own anchors during the debate itself. The debate will occur at CNN studios in Atlanta without an audience and microphones will be muted when it is not a candidate’s turn to speak.