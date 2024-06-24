Romania’s Digi24 rebrand incorporates DNA of its country

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Romanian news channel Digi24 unveiled a brand overhaul that is designed to convey the DNA of the country it serves.

Using a concept dubbed “Digi Lens,” the channel’s creative team looked for ways to focus on-screen visuals on the diverse landscapes around the country.

The “lens,” in this case, takes on a non-traditional square shape, inspired by the channel’s logo. In many cases, the lens element serves as a frame to showcase landscapes and architecture from around the country.

The also team developed a new grid system for on-screen graphics that also serves as the foundation for a visual hierarchy to clearly identify different tiers of information to the viewer.

A three-note sonic logo acts as a “beacon call,” and is incorporated into separate music for the core newscasts, the breakfast show, breaking news, weather, sport and promos.

The audio assets also weave in live foley recordings captured at various points around the Bucharest region, blending in how the sense of hearing plays such a key role in what makes up a country.

Digi24 built out studios wrapped in LED walls with clean header and footer panels, all of which echo a square or rectangular motif.

Advertisement

A cube-like anchor desk is wrapped with additional LED video panels and topped with a sleek glass top, while tiles installed in the floor serve as an additional digital canvas. Meanwhile, a circular desk option is also available to create either a different look or to accomodate a wider slate of guests in a roundtable discussion format.

Digi24 is able to leverage the video walls as both scenic backgrounds depicting stunning views of its country as well as storytelling via topical graphics.

The walls also serve as a way to showcase live shot tosses and branding opportunities.

Digi24 built a color system around distinct shades of violet, also inspired by the logo, that is accented with orange, red, magenta, blue, deep violet and teal, each with a distinct role in the design, whether it be breaking news, top headlines or specific shows or dayparts.

Texture is also incorporated into the look and plays a key role in bridging the gap between flat design and more traditional news graphics.

A recurring theme is the use of wavy lines that could be interpreted as waves of information, fingerprint-like patterns in a nod to the DNA theme or topographic or isobar lines. The organic, curving shape contrasts well with the otherwise very right angle-heavy look.

Animated accents include pulses of light, laser lines and expanding nested boxes.

Project credits